Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $82.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.71 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

