Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AHR opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

