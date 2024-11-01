Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 668.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,891.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $2,002,762.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,918.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

