Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

