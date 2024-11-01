Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

