Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NFG opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

