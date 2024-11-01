Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,487.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $532,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,412.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.70, for a total value of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,487.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $175.92 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.68 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nexstar Media Group



Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

