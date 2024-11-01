Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.