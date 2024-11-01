Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OUTFRONT Media (OUT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT):

10/28/2024 – OUTFRONT Media was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – OUTFRONT Media was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/19/2024 – OUTFRONT Media was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2024 – OUTFRONT Media was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2024 – OUTFRONT Media is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

