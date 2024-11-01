Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $618.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 823,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

