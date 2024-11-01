RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after buying an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $318.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.16. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

