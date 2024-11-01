Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,721 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,459,613.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Shares of NYSE NIC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIC. Stephens upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

