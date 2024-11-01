Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock worth $23,238,106. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $100.37 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -223.26%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.