Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sempra by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.