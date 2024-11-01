SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,515,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,417 shares in the company, valued at $72,180,599.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,464 shares of company stock worth $4,681,973 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $169.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.42. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $188.98.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. SiTime’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

