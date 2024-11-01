Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

