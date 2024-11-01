Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $668.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

