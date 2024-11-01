Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,849 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.71 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

