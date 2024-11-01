SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after acquiring an additional 249,829 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 413,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

SPYG stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

