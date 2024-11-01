State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,070 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

