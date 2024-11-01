State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,515 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after purchasing an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,586,000 after purchasing an additional 391,531 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,575,000 after buying an additional 212,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.