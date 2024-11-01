Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

