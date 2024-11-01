Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 32.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 388,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $174.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

