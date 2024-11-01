Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $252.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average is $233.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

