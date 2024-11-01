Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

