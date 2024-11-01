Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 533 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $140.58 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

