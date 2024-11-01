Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 767 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

