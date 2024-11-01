Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 107,805 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 74,864.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.9 %

Broadcom stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $790.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

