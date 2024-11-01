Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $326.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $232.99 and a twelve month high of $296.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

