Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 386.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $190.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $988.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.