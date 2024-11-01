TD Cowen Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $80.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

View Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.