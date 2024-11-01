Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,792.57 ($23.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,670 ($21.66). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,680 ($21.79), with a volume of 96,659 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,887.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telecom Plus

In other Telecom Plus news, insider Stuart Burnett bought 156 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £2,764.32 ($3,584.90). 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

