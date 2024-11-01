The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.19.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $125.63 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

