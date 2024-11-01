The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Clorox by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

