The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $154.99 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $94.74 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,620. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $3,791,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

