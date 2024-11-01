The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.61.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

