Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,740,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after buying an additional 131,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $160.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.