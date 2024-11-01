Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $264.85 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day moving average of $344.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

