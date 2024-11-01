UBS Group Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $217.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $197.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $155.06 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

