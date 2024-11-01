United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $373.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $377.03.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,412 shares of company stock valued at $33,971,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

