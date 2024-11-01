Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 6,693 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 244.47 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

