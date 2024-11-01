Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

