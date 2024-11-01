VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 488,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

