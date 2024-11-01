Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $204.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.96 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

