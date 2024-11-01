Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

