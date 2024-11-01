Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,533 shares of company stock worth $12,737,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

