Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $109.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

