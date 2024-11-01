Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.07.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

