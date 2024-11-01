Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $221.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

