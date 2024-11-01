Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.18. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $195.70 and a 52-week high of $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

